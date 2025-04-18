Trial continues for Armenian-origin individuals accused of war crimes in Azerbaijani territories
A court hearing is underway at the Baku Court Complex on the criminal case involving individuals of Armenian origin accused of committing war crimes during the occupation of Azerbaijani territories, Azernews reports.
The trial is being chaired by Zeynal Agayev, a judge of the Baku Military Court. The proceedings follow prior sessions in which victims provided their testimonies.
The accused are charged with a wide range of serious crimes, including crimes against peace and humanity, genocide, torture, forced displacement, and violations of international humanitarian law. The charges stem from acts allegedly committed by the Armenian state and its armed formations, including those linked to the so-called “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic” — a separatist entity established by Armenia in Azerbaijan’s formerly occupied territories.
In total, 15 individuals are facing trial:
-
Harutyunyan Arayik Vladimiri
-
Ghukasyan Arkadi Arshavir
-
Sahakyan Bako Sahaki
-
Ishkhanyan Davit Rubeni
-
Manukyan David Azatini
-
Babayan Davit Klimi
-
Mnatsakanyan Levon Henrikovich
-
Beglaryan Vasili Ivani
-
Ghazaryan Erik Roberti
-
Allahverdiyan Davit Nelsoni
-
Stepanyan Gurgen Homeri
-
Balayan Levon Romiki
-
Babayan Madat Arakelovich
-
Martirosyan Garik Grigori
-
Pashayan Melikset Vladimiri
The charges brought against them fall under dozens of articles of Azerbaijan’s Criminal Code, including but not limited to:
-
Article 100 (waging a war of aggression)
-
Article 103 (genocide)
-
Article 105 (extermination of the population)
-
Article 107 (deportation and forced transfer)
-
Article 113 (torture)
-
Article 214 (terrorism)
-
Article 218 (creation of a criminal organization)
-
Article 228 (illegal possession of weapons)
-
Article 277 (assassination of public officials)
-
Article 279 (creation of illegal armed groups)
The trial marks a significant legal milestone as Azerbaijan continues to assert justice in the aftermath of its territorial restoration.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!