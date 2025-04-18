Hikmat Hajiyev: “Azerbaijan restored sovereignty through correct and successful policy”

18 April 2025 11:26 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The correct and successful policy pursued by Azerbaijan not only ended the decades-long conflict but also ensured the return of lands that had been under occupation, said Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President – Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, Azernews reports citing AZERTAG.

Hajiyev made the remarks at an event held at Garabagh University during a visit by the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan to the city of Khankendi.

“Those accused of committing war crimes during these years are currently being brought to a transparent and open trial,” he noted.

Hajiyev also emphasized that Azerbaijan has restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty in accordance with international principles, adding that the regions of Garabagh and East Zangezur have already entered a new stage of development.

It should be noted that the visit of diplomatic representatives to the cities of Khankendi and Shusha officially began today.