We are rebuilding Aghdam from scratch, and we will rebuild it - President Ilham Aliyev

27 March 2025 14:30 (UTC+04:00)

We are rebuilding Aghdam from scratch, and we will rebuild it. Large-scale construction work is underway here now, President Ilham Aliyev said during his meeting with residents who have moved into new apartments in the village of Sarijali, Aghdam, Azernews reports.

“In the post-occupation period, many important infrastructure facilities have been put into operation – first of all, roads. The Aghdam-Barda road has been rebuilt. There was never such a beautiful road here even during the Soviet era. The Aghdam-Khankendi road is undergoing reconstruction. It will also be a four-lane road, just like the Barda-Aghdam road. A railway is under construction. It will probably be put into operation this year. In other words, it will be possible to comfortably reach Aghdam by railway. A station is under construction as well. The Aghdam mosque has been restored,” the Azerbaijani leader added.