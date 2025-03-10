State Tourism Agency employee detained on charges of abuse of power

10 March 2025 13:55 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Nijat Huseynov, an employee of the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, was detained by the State Security Service on March 4, 2025, as a suspect. He was brought before the Sabail District Court in Baku, which chose to remand him in custody.

Azernews reports that Huseynov is accused of abusing his official authority during his duties.

This incident follows a series of actions within the agency, including the severe reprimand of the Chairman of the State Tourism Agency, Fuad Humbat oglu Naghiyev, by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, due to his shortcomings in office. Additionally, several agency officials, including the Head of the State Tourism Agency’s Office, Kenan Gasimov, and the Head of the Tourism Policy and Strategy Department, Mahammad Muradov, were dismissed from their positions.