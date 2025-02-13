Next trial in Ruben Vardanyan's criminal case to be held today

13 February 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The trial of Ruben Vardanyan, an Armenian citizen accused under multiple articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including torture, mercenarism, violation of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, financing terrorism, and other charges, continues today.

Azernews reports that the conclusive part of the indictment was announced during the previous session. Given the extensive volume of the indictment, the court has stated that the reading of the charges will continue in the upcoming proceedings.

Ruben Vardanyan faces allegations under several articles of the Criminal Code, including Article 100 (planning and waging aggressive war), Article 107 (deportation or forced displacement of populations), Article 109 (persecution), Article 112 (unlawful deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), Article 113 (torture), Article 114 (mercenarism), Article 115 (violation of the laws and customs of war), Article 116 (breach of international humanitarian law during armed conflict), Article 214 (terrorism), and Article 214-1 (financing terrorism).

Additionally, he is charged under Article 218 (creation of a criminal organization), Article 228 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and carrying of weapons, ammunition, explosives, and devices), Article 270-1 (acts threatening aviation safety), Article 278 (forcible seizure and retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional order), Article 279 (creation of unlawful armed formations or groups), and Article 318 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan), among others.

The case has drawn significant attention due to the severity and breadth of the charges, which span multiple violations of both national and international law. The trial is expected to proceed with further details of the indictment being presented in the coming sessions.