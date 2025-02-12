Next batch of humanitarian aid sent to Ukraine

12 February 2025 13:18 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Azerbaijan has dispatched the next part of its humanitarian aid to Ukraine, continuing its support for the country’s reconstruction efforts, Azernews reports.

According to reports, the aid was sent from Sumgait Technologies Park in line with the Order of President Ilham Aliyev dated February 5, 2025. Under this directive, funds equivalent to one million US dollars in manats were allocated for organizing the shipment. The first batch of aid was sent on February 7.

The humanitarian cargo, delivered in two phases, includes over 52,000 meters of electrical cables and wires, as well as 17 transformers. The equipment, provided at Ukraine’s request, is intended to help restore stable electricity supply to war-affected areas.

Azerbaijan’s total contribution to Ukraine’s reconstruction and humanitarian efforts has now exceeded 40 million US dollars. To date, the country has supplied 134 transformers and complete transformer stations, approximately 70 generators, and around 3.4 million meters of electrical cables and wires as humanitarian assistance.