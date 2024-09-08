Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban highlights Azerbaijan’s strategic importance to EU

8 September 2024 16:32 (UTC+04:00)

Answering journalists' questions at the Chernobyl International Forum held in Italy, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban described Azerbaijan as a strategically important country for the European Union, Azernews reports.

The Hungarian Prime Minister stated, "Azerbaijan closely cooperates with Europe. Currently, Azerbaijan has become a country of strategic importance. Therefore, as the chairman of the Council of Europe, we support the development of strategic cooperation with Azerbaijan."

It should be noted that the Chernobyl International Forum is an event focused on discussing the legacy and ongoing challenges of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, which occurred on April 26, 1986. Held periodically, the forum brings together international experts, policymakers, and stakeholders to address issues related to nuclear safety, environmental recovery, and the impact of the disaster on affected communities. The forum aims to share knowledge, assess progress, and promote collaboration to manage and mitigate the long-term effects of the Chernobyl accident.

