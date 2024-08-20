Azerbaijan announces schedule for additional trips on Baku-Aghstafa-Baku route

20 August 2024 15:26 (UTC+04:00)

"Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC (ADY) is adding extra train services on the Baku-Aghstafa-Baku route to meet passenger demand, Azernews reports, citing ADY.

According to the information shared by the agency, additional scheduled trains will depart from Baku to Aghstafa at 09:15 on August 22 and 24, and from Aghstafa to Baku at 15:00 on August 23 and 25.

Tickets can be purchased at railway station ticket offices, on the ADY website (www.ady.az), or through the "ADY Mobile" application.

