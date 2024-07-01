Military Medical Faculty holds feldshers’ graduation ceremony

1 July 2024 18:42 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

A graduation ceremony for cadets who studied military paramedic work was held at the Military Medical Faculty of Azerbaijan Medical University, Azernews reports.

The event was attended by representatives of the Defence Ministry, the leadership of the National Defence University, and the faculty, teaching staff, and cadets.

First, the memory of the National Leader and heroic sons of the Motherland, who became Shehids for its independence, was honoured with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

The Chief of the Military Medical Faculty, Colonel of the Medical Service Chingiz Allazov, welcomed the guests and declared the event open. The Chief of the faculty spoke about the work and innovations in the field of military medicine in the Azerbaijan Army, stressing the importance of implementing these innovations in military units where young feldshers will serve.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Rector of the National Defence University, Colonel Gunduz Abdulov, congratulated the graduates and wished them success in their future service. The Rector noted that the training of servicemen in the Azerbaijan Army, aligned with modern medical science requirements, is a vivid example of the work carried out in the Army’s healthcare field.

Acting Chief of the Medical Department, Lieutenant Colonel of the Medical Service Anar Ismayilov, also congratulated the graduates and wished them success in service for Azerbaijan’s future, as well as further strengthening the defence capability of the Army and statehood.

Following the official part, the march of the faculty and patriotic poems performed by the faculty’s cadets aroused great interest among the event’s participants.

In the end, a group of servicemen who distinguished themselves by exceptional discipline and academic achievement were awarded honorary certificates and valuable gifts.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz