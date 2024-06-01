Sultan of Brunei congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

1 June 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, Sultan of Brunei has sent a letter of congratulation to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28-Azerbaijan's Independence Day.

Azernews presents the letter:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

Assalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh.

I am pleased to extend my warmest congratulations to you, the Government and people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your independence Day.

The friendly ties between our two countries is very much valued and we welcome opportunities to further develop these relations both bilaterally as well as our work in international forums.

I would also like to wish you and your Government much success in all your preparations to host the 29th Session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change later this year.

May Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta'ala bless Your Excellency with continued good health and happiness as well as the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan with peace and prosperity.

Wassalamu Alaikum Warahmatullaahi Wabarakaatuh

Haji Hassanal Bolkiah

Sultan of Brunei"

---

