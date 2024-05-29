Lithuanian President congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

29 May 2024 14:53 (UTC+04:00)

Gitanas Nausėda, President of the Republic of Lithuania has sent a letter of congratulation to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28-Azerbaijan's Independence Day.

Azernews presents the letter:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

I extend my warm congratulations to you and all the people of Azerbaijan as you celebrate Independence Day. I wish you, your country and its people continued peace, well-being and prosperity.

Lithuania firmly supports Azerbaijan's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. I strongly believe that you will continue to implement reforms leading to further national progress and transformation.

We support and appreciate your country's efforts to achieve peace with Armenia. I welcome the recent agreement with Armenia on border delimitation, which provides a historic opportunity to agree on a lasting peace in the region. I would like to reiterate Lithuania's readiness to contribute to confidence building in the South Caucasus. I am convinced that dialogue and negotiations are the only way to reach a sustainable consensus.

Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union is significant.

We support and encourage an increasingly advanced dialogue between your country and the EU. At a time when the whole world faces growing challenges and Russia continues its full-scale war against Ukraine for the third year, it is crucial to strengthen mutual understanding and find solutions to preserve the international order and to enhance stability.

May I again offer congratulations on your Independence Day. Please accept, Mr. President, my best wishes and the assurances of my highest consideration.

Respectfully,

Gitanas Nausėda

President of the Republic of Lithuania"

---

