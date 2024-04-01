Minister Babayev: Azerbaijan-Romania relations reaches level of strategic partnership

1 April 2024 14:09 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Today, the 8th session of the Azerbaijan-Romania Intergovernmental Joint Commission on Trade, Economic Relations, and Scientific-Technical Cooperation is being held in Baku, Azernews reports.

In connection with this, a delegation led by Romania's Minister of Energy, Sebastian Ioan Burduja, is visiting Azerbaijan.

During a bilateral meeting between Sahil Babayev, Azerbaijan's Minister of Labour and Social Protection of the Population, and S.I. Burduja, the progress of bilateral cooperation in the development of mutual efforts in the past period was discussed, along with the agenda of the 8th session of the commission.

During the session attended by the delegations, Sahil Babayev noted that diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Romania have been constantly expanding over the past period. It was emphasised that the Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership signed in 2009, the Joint Action Plan for the Implementation of Strategic Partnership signed in 2011, and more than 60 cooperation documents signed between the two countries in general have created opportunities for the development of relations between the countries, elevating these relations to the level of strategic partnership.

Continuing the dynamics of economic relations between Azerbaijan and Romania, it was noted that the trade turnover between the two countries has been steadily increasing, with a 29.3% increase last year.

In his turn, Romania's Minister of Energy, Sebastian Ioan Burduja, stated that they attach special importance to the continuous expansion of cooperation relations based on friendly relations with Azerbaijan and expressed hope that the current session would contribute to this direction.

Discussions were held during the session on future directions of cooperation in the fields of energy, transportation, investment, agriculture, social, education, humanitarian, infrastructure, construction, etc.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz