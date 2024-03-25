GUAM Secretariat holds special presentation on occasion of Nowruz holiday

25 March 2024 13:50 (UTC+04:00)

A special presentation on the occasion of the Nowruz holiday was held at the Secretariat of the Organization for Democracy and Economic Development - GUAM, Azernews reports.

The holiday event was organized by GUAM Secretary General Shafag Orujova for the spouses of accredited diplomatic missions in Ukraine. On the night of the holiday, the guests got acquainted with the history and details of the Nowruz celebration, as well as tasted the samples of our rich cuisine and the festive gifts that decorated the tables.

Shafaq Orujova said that the essence of the Nowruz holiday, which is a symbol of the awakening and renewal of nature, is the unity of the people. The speaker drew attention to the fact that the Nowruz holiday was included in the list of the intangible cultural heritage of UNESCO at the initiative of Azerbaijan and that in February 2010, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on "International Nowruz Day". She said that the Nowruz holiday does not know any geographical boundaries, it is celebrated as a national holiday in a wide area from Azerbaijan to Turkiye, Tatarstan, Bashkirdistan, Central Asia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran and the Balkans.

