Azerbaijan to organise exhibition of space images of liberated territories

Azerbaijan will host an exhibition of space images of territories liberated from occupation, including the city of Shusha, Azernews reports.

The event will be held within the framework of the year "Shusha - Cultural Capital of the Islamic World 2024" in accordance with the action plan approved by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

The exhibition will also tell about the cultural heritage of Shusha and Islamic countries in general.

According to the action plan, the book "Economy of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Countries," a special postage stamp "Shusha - Cultural Capital of the Islamic World 2024," and relevant internet resources will be presented in Azerbaijan in 2023.

The Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the Shusha State Reserve Department, and the Centre for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication have been identified as the executors of the plan.

Shusha, a city of significant cultural and historical importance, was liberated by Azerbaijan in November 2020 after nearly three decades of Armenian occupation. The city's liberation marked a turning point in the Garabagh conflict, a territorial dispute that has been ongoing since 1988.

The exhibition aims to highlight the restoration and rebuilding efforts in the liberated territories. Since the end of the conflict, Azerbaijan has embarked on a massive reconstruction campaign, with plans to rebuild the city of Aghdam and establish a "smart village" in the Aghali village of Zangilan. The government has allocated $1.7 billion for the restoration of the liberated lands in 2023.

The space images to be displayed at the exhibition will provide a unique perspective on these territories, showcasing the progress made in their restoration and the challenges that remain. The exhibition will also serve as a testament to Azerbaijan's commitment to rebuilding and restoring the liberated territories and its determination to reintegrate these areas into the country's economic, social, and cultural life.

