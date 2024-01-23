From vision to screen: Rasim Ojagov's contributions to Azerbaijani cinema [PHOTOS]

23 January 2024 17:57 (UTC+04:00)

With his feature films and documentaries, outstanding film director Rasim Ojagov wrote bright pages in the chronicle of Azerbaijani cinematography.

A young talent who is seriously involved in photography got the opportunity to get acquainted with the work of the film crew who came to Shaki.

The cinema world attracted him so much that the young photographer decided to deeply study and master this art.

Despite his parents' disapproval, Rasim Ojagov attended the Film Institute in Moscow. In 1951–1956, he studied at the Camera Operator Faculty of VGIK. He continued his education at the Azerbaijan Theatrical Institute.

Having started his career in 1956 as a director of photography at the AzerbaijanFilm film studio, Rasim Ojagov worked here in various positions.

Rasim Ojagov made his debut as a film director with the film "Her great heart". He was considered a professional at describing psychological scenes. This film is about the lives of Sumgayit metallurgists. The mental sufferings of the workers are described in this film.

Throughout his life, the outstanding film director produced around 11 multi-reel films, including "Her great heart," "Tahmina," "Why are you silent?" "In one southern city," "The first day of life," "Behind the closed door," "Temple of Air," and other cinematic works.

Eighteen years have passed since the death of the People's Artist of Azerbaijan, Rasim Ojagov, and if he had lived, he would have celebrated his 90th birthday.

The Ankara National Library has hosted a commemorative event dedicated to the Azerbaijani film director.

Organized by the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY), the event featured an exhibition of photographs reflecting the life and work of the film director.

Head of the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry's Department of Libraries and Publications, Taner Beyoğlu, spoke about Rasim Ojagov's multifaceted professional activities. He emphasised that it was a great honour for him to personally meet the film director.

Other speakers noted that Rasim Ojagov's films, beloved by millions of viewers, were awarded almost all the awards of the former Soviet Union.

He was the only Azerbaijani director to be awarded the USSR State Prize for his film "Interrogation". R. Ojagov also received the State Prize of the Azerbaijan SSR for the film "Birthday".

Next, a short film about the People's Artist Rasim Ojagov was presented to the audience.

People's Artist Fakhraddin Manafov and Turkish actress Meral Konrat, who played the roles of the main characters in the film "Tahmina," shared their memories of the acclaimed film director.

In conclusion, the film "Tahmina" was screened as part of the event.

"Tahmina" is a 1993 Azerbaijani romantic drama. The screenplay was written by Anar Rzayev based on his novel "The Sixth Floor of a Five-Storey Building" (1974–78). Directed by Rasim Ojagov, this film depicts the love affair between Zaur, a man from an affluent family, and Tahmina, a divorced woman doing her best to survive in a conservative society. The film is considered to be one of the best Azerbaijani movies produced in the 1990s.

