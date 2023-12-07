Minister: Digital transformation is priority issue on Azerbaijani government's agenda

7 December 2023 18:25 (UTC+04:00)

Bishkek held the fifth meeting of ministers responsible for information and communication technologies (ICT) of the member states of the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS), Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Digital Development and Transport Ministry.

The meeting discussed several issues such as the development of digital infrastructure, cyber security, and e-government.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister Samir Mammadov said that digital transformation is one of the priority issues on the agenda of the Azerbaijani government. Mammadov gave detailed information about innovations in Azerbaijan, the construction of a modern broadband network with GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Networks) technology within the Online Azerbaijan project, the construction of smart cities and villages in liberated territories, e-government, e-signature, government cloud and the ongoing work in the field of cyber security.

As a result of the meeting, a Joint Declaration on the development of the ICT sector of the OTS member states was adopted.

It should be noted that the organization was established based on the Nakhchivan Agreement signed by the heads of state of Turkic-speaking countries on 3 October 2009 at the summit in Nakhchivan. Azerbaijan is one of the first four founding countries of the organization and is currently a member along with Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkiye.

