Culinary delights of Turkic countries demonstrated in Shusha [PHOTOS]

The Turkic countries are known for their rich and diverse culinary traditions that have been shaped by centuries of history and cultural exchange.

The Turkic countries, which include Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkmenistan, boast a wide variety of dishes that showcase their rich culinary legacy.

From mouthwatering meat dishes to sweet pastries, the Turkic states offer true culinary treasures.

The culinary delights of Turkic countries have been demonstrated in Shusha, Azernews reports.

First, the guests got acquainted with the stands representing the cuisine of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan.

Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency Azade Huseynova, Executive Director of the Shusha City State Reserve Tural Novruzov, representatives of Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and Hungary took part in the open-air event co-organized by the State Tourism Agency and the Shusha City State Reserve.

The event participants enjoyed the vibrant tastes of common Turkic dishes, including qutabs, pilaf, beshbarmak, kumis, Garabagh kata, Turkish coffee, and various types of mouthwatering meat dishes and beverages.

As part of the event, chefs from Turkic-speaking countries will hold master classes for culinary gourmets.

Note that Shusha has already proven itself as a home for large-scale cultural events.

The Turkic World Cultural Capital for 2023 successfully hosted the Kharibulbul International Folklore Festival, the Korkut Ata Turkic World Film Festival, the Cultural Days of the Turkic People, the Vagif Poetry Days, the International Festival of Children's Creativity, Wonderland Shusha 2023 International Scout Camp, and other events.

The first ever Shusha International Food Festival 2022 gathered chefs from different countries who totally thrilled food enthusiasts with the unforgettable taste and colour of the national cuisine.

Shusha's food festival offered a unique culinary experience to locals and tourists alike.

So, if you find yourself in Shusha during the food festival, be prepared to embark on a gastronomic journey filled with unforgettable flavours and warm hospitality.

