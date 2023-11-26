New life begins in Zangilan's Aghali village [VIDEO]

Around 1,000 families have been resettled in restored settlements in accordance with the I State Program on the Great Return to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

Some 175 families (871 people) have already settled in Zangilan's Aghali village, Azernews reports.

All necessary socio-technical infrastructure has been created in Aghali built on the basis of the Smart Village concept. The socio-technical infrastructure meets modern requirements. All conditions were created for the comfortable and safe living of residents.

State-owned enterprises and private institutions operating here provide support in providing employment to rural residents.

Residents of Aghali have created a subsidiary farm in the garden plot of their houses, grow fruit trees, garden crops, and keep poultry.

The Great Return brings new life to the territories liberated from occupation and accelerates the revival of these places.

As part of the Great Return program, each government agency supports this process by fulfilling its assigned responsibilities. To adapt the population in restored and newly rebuilt settlements, reintegration measures and community-based development projects are being carried out.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz