Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Kazakhstan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has expressed condolences to Kazakhstan in connection with the tragedy that occurred at a mine, Azernews reports, referring to the ministry's statement on X (Twitter).

"We are deeply shocked by the tragic consequences of the explosion in a mine in Kazakhstan. Our thoughts and prayers are with the grieving families, the brotherly people and the government of Kazakhstan. Azerbaijan is by Kazakhstan's side," the Ministry said.

There were 252 people in the mine at the time of the explosion. The number of victims has reached 32.

