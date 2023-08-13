KOBIA and World Halal Summit discuss international experience in holding halal forums

13 August 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Chairman of the Board of Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (KOBIA) Orkhan Mammadov has met with the senior management of the World Halal Summit, Azernews reports, citing KOBIA.

At a meeting with the management of World Halal Summit, international experience and opportunities for co-operation in holding halal forums were discussed.

The meeting exchanged views on international experience of holding halal forums, participation of local SMEs in the exhibition to be held in November in Istanbul, and implementation of joint projects.

