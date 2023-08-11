AZERNEWS releases another print issue

11 August 2023 16:45 (UTC+04:00)

A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on August 11.

The new edition includes several interesting articles, such as "President Aliyev prioritises balanced development in Azerbaijan’s districts"; "Azerbaijani-Uzbek coop looks further promising after opening of Zangazur"; "How Azerbaijan's Garabagh can be major exporter of green energy?"; "BN Team Orchestra to thrill spectators with unforgettable show" etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.