Crisis of Armenian drama: Game is Over!

30 July 2023 16:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Akbar Hasanov, Day.az

Striking regression and stagnation take place in the frills of the Armenian side. Everything here is so familiar and primitive that you are even surprised at the crisis of the genre with such wide financial possibilities of the world Armenians, who for a long time have been trying to promote the theme of a "humanitarian catastrophe" in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan.

Yes, the application itself sounds ridiculous - official Yerevan, world Armenians, Karabakh separatists, diplomats and politicians from different countries demand that Azerbaijan solve the "problems" ... of Azerbaijan. After all, no one denies that Khankendi and the entire Karabakh economic region are Azerbaijan? Doesn't deny. But for some reason, there is an attempt to tell official Baku what and how to do on our own territory.

At the same time, Azerbaijan never told France how to solve its socio-economic and internal political problems.

All countries of the world have problems of a different order. But it has never happened that the ambassador of Azerbaijan in France or in any other country of the world, one of those whose diplomats arrived at the conditional Armenian-Azerbaijani border, to look at something and not understand what to see how to behave . Because it is absurd to climb into someone else's monastery with your charter. Especially if the whole world has recognized our Azerbaijani charter.

The whole world sees that there are no Azerbaijanis in Armenia and this is the result of ethnic cleansing. The whole world sees that there are Armenian illegal armed formations in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan, the disarmament of which was stipulated in UN resolutions. Armenia refused to comply with these resolutions.

Finally, the whole world sees that tens of thousands of holders of Armenian passports illegally reside in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan - a state that has kept

20% of the territories of our country under occupation for more than a quarter of a century. This state turned the once flourishing Agdam into the Caucasian Hiroshima. It committed a huge number of crimes against Azerbaijan, including the Khojaly Genocide, urbicide, ecocide.

And against the background of all this, it is not clear from the Armenian side, from what drunkenness or fright there was a hope that all the crimes of Armenia could be forgotten and written off, and pressure should be exerted on Azerbaijan. Exactly such habitually stupid hope was expressed in particular by the Russian-Armenian oligarch Ruben Vardanyan, who is loudly accused of corruption and provocations in the Republic of Armenia itself.

"It is very important that international pressure on Azerbaijan grows," Rubik Karlenovich dreamed.

And in this sense, he is no different from all other Armenian dreamers who were sure that Azerbaijan would come to terms with the occupation of its lands, and with the fact that "time is working for Armenia." Practice has shown how primitive such hopes were.

Practice has also shown that Azerbaijan is a strong state that won the 44-day war, contrary to the plans of the leading world powers, which, for various reasons, longed to maintain such a "status quo" in which 20% of our lands would be under Armenian occupation, and guest performers-diplomats would make shuttle flights to Baku and Yerevan, in no way contributing to the restoration of justice.

Azerbaijan still demonstrates strength and dignity. This infuriates the Armenian side, which resorts to more and more primitive tricks.

"The account is no longer counting for days, but for hours, the humanitarian situation is aggravating hour by hour," the so-called. "representative" of the fictitious "working group" to manage the "humanitarian crisis" in "Nagorno-Karabakh" Vardan Sargsyan.

The very name of this structure is very symbolic. It proves that the "humanitarian crisis" is man-made, managed from Yerevan. In general, I really want to return to the statement of this Vardan in a couple of days. Let's see how many "victims" of the so-called "humanitarian crisis" he will be able to demonstrate.

For now, he's sad.

"At the moment, there are no changes, Azerbaijan refuses to allow the entry of humanitarian cargo into Nagorno-Karabakh," Vardan complains.

He and all the participants in this cheap show do not understand that the changes that the Armenian side is counting on will never happen. Azerbaijan has long and clearly indicated that the game is over.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz