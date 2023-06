12 June 2023 15:37 (UTC+04:00)

The European Parliament will hold discussions on the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace treaty, Azernews reports.

On June 13, relevant discussions will be held with the participation of High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Affairs Josep Borrell.

The discussions will be devoted to the Azerbaijani-Armenian peace treaty.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz