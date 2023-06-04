Azerbaijani FM invites Hakan FIdan to visit Azerbaijan

4 June 2023 17:07 (UTC+04:00)

On June 4, 2023, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation with the newly appointed Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Azernews reports, citing MFA.

The Minister congratulated Hakan Fida on his appointment as Foreign Minister of Turkiye and wished him success.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed his confidence that joint efforts for the development of multifaceted and strategic alliance relations between the two countries based on deep roots, common interests, and values will be further strengthened.

The parties exchanged views on various aspects of fraternal, friendly, and strategic partnership relations and regional issues between the two countries.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov invited Hakan Fidan to visit Azerbaijan.

The new minister thanked his Azerbaijani counterpart for the congratulations and kind words and gladly accepted the invitation to visit our country.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz