Moscow meeting shows Russia and Azerbaijan focused on future, while Armenia stands aside - Russian pundit

28 May 2023 11:03 (UTC+04:00)

"The main outcome of the meeting that took place yesterday in the Kremlin is a gradual movement forward towards a peace treaty, although the process is not easy. We saw a very calm, clear, logical speech by the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, against the backdrop of fuss and petty fraud on the part of the Prime Minister Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan - after all, these are, as they say, politicians of different formations, different calibers," Russian political analyst, Editor in Chief of journal 'National Defense' Igor Korotchenko has told this in a comment for Russian media, Azernews informs.

"The trilateral meeting of Vladimir Putin, Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan, which took place the day before in Moscow, clearly demonstrated that Russia and Azerbaijan are focused on the future, while Armenia stands in one place," he said following the general outlook of the recent meeting in the capital city of the Russian Federation.

Korotchenko stressed that Azerbaijan is striving for the future, while Armenia is actually marking time in one place.

According to him both Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev tried to explain to Pashinyan that without unblocking transport communications in the region, full-fledged peace, cooperation and interaction are impossible. However, as the pundit analyzes, Nikol Pashinyan responded to this with a number of demagogic statements.

"Nevertheless, we are gradually moving forward. The wind of history blows into the sails of Russia and Azerbaijan, and Armenia is trying to go against the logic of current political events, which, of course, will lead it to a historical dead end" - Igo Korotchenko said concluding his comment.

