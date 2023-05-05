Blinken sums up results of Azerbaijni & Armenian FMs' meeting in US

5 May 2023 04:31 (UTC+04:00)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken summed up the results of the meeting between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

He noted that the only way to sustainable peace is the way of dialogue, Azernews reports.

"I think the pace of the talks and the foundation that our colleagues have laid shows that we are indeed within reach of an agreement," Blinken said, adding that the US is ready to continue to support this process.

According to him, both sides have discussed very difficult issues over the past few days and have made tangible progress in negotiating a lasting peace agreement that is within reach, and reaching this agreement will be in the interests of the peoples of the two countries, as well as have a positive impact beyond their borders. .

"The leadership that we see from both Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the foreign ministers, is inspiring. All this is not easy, but there is a commitment, a determination to move forward to resolve the remaining difficult issues. As a result of these negotiations, we see that we have achieved very tangible progress. We are determined to continue to help our friends achieve this," the US top diplomat stressed.

In conclusion, Blinken noted that the last mile of any marathon is always the hardest, but the US is ready to continue helping its friends reach the finish line.

Recall that the final meeting of Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan on the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia was held at the George Shultz National Training Center for Foreign Affairs.

On May 1, a trilateral meeting of ministers and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken took place in the United States. After that, a bilateral meeting of the heads of the foreign ministries of the two countries was kicked off. Negotiations also continued on 2 and 3 May.

