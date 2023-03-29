Azerbaijani premier, Turkiye's vice-president reflect on joint tasks

29 March 2023 13:19 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Turkiye's Vice President Fuat Oktay discussed on the phone the realization of joint tasks, Azernews reports, citing the Cabinet of Ministers.

During the phone conversation, the parties expressed satisfaction with the successful development of brotherly and friendly relations between the two countries in all fields.

In order to implement the tasks, assigned by the presidents of the two countries, the top officials exchanged opinions on the progress of the work being carried out within the framework of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye, the report added.

At the same time, prospects of Azerbaijani-Turkiye mutually beneficial cooperation in various sectors were discussed.

Fuat Oktay gave detailed information on the reconstruction measures underway to eliminate the consequences of the strong earthquake that hit southeastern Turkiye.

