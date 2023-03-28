No-one can speak to us in the language of ultimatums - Azerbaijani President

28 March 2023 16:05 (UTC+04:00)

The whole world could see everything again over the past two and a half years. At the same time, the anti-Azerbaijani forces could see our unbending resolve, said President Ilham Aliyev as he received Masim Mammadov, Special Representative of the President in Lachin district, which is included in East Zangezur economic region.

“No-one can influence our resolve. No-one can speak to us in the language of ultimatums. We proved this to Armenia in the Second Karabakh War, and we also proved it to Armenia's patrons during the two and a half years after the war,” the president added.

