Azerbaijani FM, US Assistant Secretary of State discuss Lachin road

10 February 2023 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried discussed the developments around the Lachin road, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by the foreign minister.

The Azerbaijani minister stressed the importance of fulfilling the just demands of the protesters on the Lachin road and recalled

Azerbaijan's commitment to the peace process in the region, the tweet read.

“Had a phone conversation w/@KDonfried, ASS for European & Eurasian Affairs of the United States. Reiterated the

importance of fulfillment of legitimate demands of protestors in the #Lachin road. Confirmed #Azerbaijan’s commitment to

peace process, despite Armenia’s subversive actions,” he tweeted.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

