30 January 2023 21:14 (UTC+04:00)

An official dinner has been hosted on behalf of Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban and his wife Aniko Levai in honor of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva in Budapest.

The Prime Minister of Hungary and the President of Azerbaijan made speeches at the dinner.

