Azerbaijan completely suspends Tehran embassy operations, evacuates staff

30 January 2023 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan has completely suspended the activities of its embassy in Tehran and evacuated 53 persons, Azernews reports.

"We have completely suspended the diplomatic activities of the embassy," Deputy Foreign Minister Xalaf Xalafov told reporters on 29 January.

"There are certain speculations that it has not suspended its activities. But it has completely suspended. Five people are remaining there for the protection of the administrative building and property of the embassy, those who remain in the embassy will not carry out diplomatic activities," Xalafov elaborated.

“We do not trust Iran regarding the security of our embassy staff,” he added.

"The termination of diplomatic activity in any country is a responsible decision. But we do not have confidence in Iran regarding the safety of our embassy staff. We have brought this to Iran’s attention," Xalaf Xalafov said.

---

