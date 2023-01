13 January 2023 11:37 (UTC+04:00)

President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on increasing the size of the presidential pension for members of the martyr families (related to the January 20, 1990 tragedy) and amending the decree of the president dated January 19, 2006, No. 350 "on the establishment of the Presidential pension for the 20th January martyr's family".

to be updated

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz