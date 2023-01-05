UN awards Azerbaijani peacekeeper

5 January 2023 13:52 (UTC+04:00)

The United Nations has awarded Azerbaijani peacekeeper Maj Ilkin Khalilov a medal, Azernews reports per Azerbaijan's Permanent Mission to the UN.

"Congratulations to #Azerbaijani peacekeeper Major Ilkin Khalilov - awardee of The United Nations Medal in recognition of the duties and the service of peace as a Military Member of the #UNMISS @UN @UNPeacekeeping," the mission tweeted.

Azerbaijan has been a member of the United Nations since March 2, 1992, when the UN General Assembly admitted the country during its 46th session.

In May 1992, the Republic of Azerbaijan established its Permanent Mission in New York City. Azerbaijan applied to the UN General Assembly for membership on October 29, 1991, shortly after gaining independence from the Soviet Union.

Azerbaijan was elected as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2012-2013 term. It has reached out to the international community, particularly Europe, through the United Nations. Azerbaijan improved its relations with the United Nations by collaborating with UN agencies and bodies such as the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the World Food Programme, and other financial institutions.

The permanent mission of Azerbaijan to the UN developed collaboration with the organization and its specialized agencies in the political, economic, scientific, technological, cultural, and humanitarian domains in a short period of time.

On October 24, 2011, Azerbaijan saw a momentous and historic event in its history. Azerbaijan was elected as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council at the elections. Azerbaijan's nomination was backed by 155 nations in contentious and multi-round voting, and the country was elected a member of this organization.

