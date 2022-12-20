Azerbaijan sends another batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine [PHOTO]

20 December 2022 17:16 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan has dispatched another batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, Azernews reports via the Ukrainian ambassador's Facebook post.

"Another humanitarian cargo is sent to Ukraine - generator equipment and 600 kg of first-aid kits for the Kherson oncology hospital," he wrote.

The Azerbaijani government, as well as Baku and Sumgayit cities, have earlier sent 807 tons of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, consisting of medicines, medical supplies, as well as food products.

On July 5, at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Ukrainian ambassador to Azerbaijan Vladislav Kanevsky told the media that Azerbaijan had supplied over 1,500 tons of humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Another 20 tons of humanitarian aid were dispatched to Ukraine's Dnieper back in May.

On February 27 and March 12, 2022, a total of nearly 520 tons of humanitarian aid consisting of medicines, medical supplies, instruments, and equipment, as well as food products, with a total amount of AZN21.5 million (more than €11.5 million) was sent to Ukraine on the orders of the Azerbaijani leadership.

On April 21, another humanitarian aid with a total weight of more than 170 tons was sent to Ukraine. The aid included medicines and medical supplies worth AZN3.37 million ($1.98 million), as well as food products worth AZN1 million ($590,000).

