Baku urges Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh to use Azerbaijani toponyms

28 November 2022 17:49 (UTC+04:00)

By Fatima Hasanova

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has urged the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, to correctly indicate the toponyms of settlements on the territory of the country, Azernews reports via the ministry.

For the third time in the last two days and the second time during the previous 12 hours, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry called on Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh to use Azerbaijani, rather than Armenian place names in their reports.

"We regretfully state that in the official information of the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation published on the official website of the Defense Ministry of the Russian Federation, the names of Azerbaijani settlements are still mentioned with fictitious Armenian toponyms," the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a press release.

Additionally, the MoD opposed the use of the name "Nagorno-Karabakh" in relation to the Karabakh economic region.

We state that it is inadmissible to mention the Karabakh economic region as "Nagorno-Karabakh territory," the ministry stated.

In its statement, the ministry calls on the Russian peacekeepers to follow the official document they have at their disposal.

“We once again bring to the attention of the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent temporarily stationed in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan that it is necessary to refer the names of Azerbaijani settlements in the relevant information with the correct toponyms mentioned in the official documents sent to them,” the statement stressed.

In the official information of the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation, published on the official website of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation on 27.11.2022, the official names of the Azerbaijani settlements referred as "Mardakert" and "Martuni" are AGHDARA and XOJAVAND, respectively, the report elaborated.

