Russian peacekeepers mark toponyms of Azerbaijani settlements under fictitious Armenian names - MoD

26 November 2022 14:47 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

We regretfully state that in the official information of the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation published on the official website of the Defense Ministry of the Russian Federation, the toponyms of Azerbaijani settlements are once again mentioned with fictitious Armenian names, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

"Thus, in the official information of the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation dated November 25, 2022, the route of patrolling service is noted as the direction of the “Mardakert” and “Martuni” settlements.

We bring to the attention of the Russian side that the official names of the Azerbaijani settlements, which they call “Mardakert” and “Martuni”, are AGHDARA and KHOJAVAND, respectively.

Once again, we call on the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, temporarily stationed in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, to refer to the names of the Azerbaijani settlements with the correct toponyms in their relevant information", the statement said.

---

