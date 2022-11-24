Azerbaijan holds presentation of E-Kiosk digital platform [PHOTO/VIDEO]

24 November 2022 14:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

The presentation of the E-Kiosk digital broadcasting platform for newspapers and magazines was held in Baku on November 24, Azernews reports.

The presentation was organized by Azerbaijan Media Development Agency in partnership with the Media Analysis Center.

The purpose of creating the platform is to increase the environmental and economic sustainability of print media, promote the digitalization of traditional media, and accelerate the transition to an information society.

Speaking at the event, Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration department for work with non-governmental organizations and communications head of the media sector Kamran Hasanov noted that the media sector needs a new conceptual approach.

Noting that nowadays, print media face some difficulties, he emphasized that in Azerbaijan, they are related to advertising and distribution.

“There have been some changes in print media in the recent period. The strong media of modern times must adapt to digital technologies,” he said.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz