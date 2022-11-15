Bosnia & Herzegovina keen on gaining access to Azerbaijani gas - former president

15 November 2022 17:49 (UTC+04:00)

By Yusif Abbaszada

Bosnia and Herzegovina is very keen on gaining access to Azerbaijani gas, Azernews reports with reference to the former president of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Mladen Ivanic.

Bosnia and Herzegovina is very interested in the Ionian-Adriatic Pipeline (IAP) project, linked to the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which, in turn, is part of the Southern Gas Corridor, he said.

“We have already signed a regional agreement to this effect. This project can be extended from Albania through Montenegro, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina into Western Europe. We need other sources of gas supplies due to the current energy crisis, and we are now working to convince the EU to increase support for this project,” Ivanic said.

The ex-president expressed hope for the successful implementation of this project, as well as for the overall strengthening of cooperation between the two countries.

“Relations between Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina during my presidency were very productive. We had very good personal relations, cooperation and mutual understanding with President Ilham Aliyev. Citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina received significant support from Azerbaijan. There are several medical centers in our country that have been restored and improved thanks to Azerbaijan's support. This is especially important because it was done among mixed local communities, where Muslims and Christians live together. I believe that there are great prospects for our future prosperous cooperation,” he added.

We should note that the planned capacity of IAP is 5bn cu. m. of natural gas per year, of which Bosnia and Herzegovina plans to use one billion cubic meters.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz