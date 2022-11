9 November 2022 11:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Organization of Turkic States congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on November 9 - State Flag Day, the organization's official Twitter page says, Trend reports.

"Organization of Turkic States heartily congratulates the brotherly Azerbaijani people and the Government of Azerbaijan on the occasion of their ‘State Flag Day’", the publication says.

---

