Baku Metro talks on construction of new stations

6 November 2022 14:20 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The design documentation of the Baku Metro station under the conditional name Y14 to be built on the "green" branch is already ready, Chief Engineer for the Operation of Baku Metro CJSC Alikhan Osmanov said at the event dedicated to the 55th anniversary of the Baku Metro, Trend reports.

As for the station conventionally named Y15, the foundation pit has already been dug, and construction work at the Y16 station is 50 percent complete.

"The scheme of further development of the Baku Metro provides further expansion of the "red" line, construction of the "blue" line and other works. We are following this plan step by step. Construction is underway on the fourth station of the purple line. The construction of stations under the conventional names Y14, Y15 between "Khatai" and "Azi Aslanov" stations as a continuation of the "green" line is not carried out now. Three stations on the green line from Darnagul station to Koroglu station are also envisaged. Their projects are already ready," he said.

