Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan agreement on trade, economic co-op approved following presidential decree

2 November 2022 16:41 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree approving the "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan on trade and economic cooperation", approved on August 24, 2022 in Baku.

After the Agreement indicated in Part 1 of the Decree comes into force, the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan will ensure the implementation of its clauses.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan will submit a notification to Kazakhstan's government on implementing domestic procedures required for the Agreement to enter into force.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz