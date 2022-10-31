Azeri, Iranian foreign ministers discuss regional situation

31 October 2022 09:59 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani and Iranian Foreign Ministers Jeyhun Bayramov and Hossein Amir-Abdollahian respectively exchanged views on the latest situation in the region, including topical issues on the bilateral agenda, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The ministers also discussed issues of mutual interest, the ministry added.

The Azerbaijani foreign minister said in a tweet that he “had a phone conversation with Foreign Minister of #Iran @Amirabdolahian. We discussed issues related to Azerbaijani-Iranian bilateral and multilateral relations, including recent regional developments”.

The Iranian foreign minister also said that Parliament (Majlis) Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf will pay a visit to Azerbaijan but he did not name an exact date when the visit would take place.

