AZERNEWS releases another print issue

A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on 28 October.

The new edition includes articles: Can Georgia be a platform for direct Baku-Yerevan talks?; The mystery of Caspian Atlantis; Baku, Yerevan officials to meet in November in hopes of speeding up activities of border commissions; Nation's patriotic films on realities of 44-day second Karabakh war, etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

