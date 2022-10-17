Azerbaijan appoints new ambassador to Egypt

17 October 2022 15:52 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on appointing Elkhan Polukhov as the new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Egypt.

Following another decree of the Head of state, Tural Rzayev was recalled from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Egypt and at the same time to the Republic of Sudan, as well as a permanent observer of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the League of Arab States.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz