AZERNEWS releases another print issue

16 September 2022 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on 16 September.

The new edition includes articles: Massive escalation on Azerbaijani-Armenian state border draws global attention; Azerbaijan, EBRD sign numerous cooperation documents; FM discusses Yerevan border provocation with Russian, French counterparts & EU rep; Centuries-old literary tradition revives in Shusha, etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.