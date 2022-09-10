Azerbaijan's Fuzuli-Aghdam highway construction continues [PHOTO]

10 September 2022 19:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Fuzuli-Aghdam highway construction continues at a rapid pace in Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.

The foundation of the highway was laid during the visit of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva to the Fuzuli district on October 17, 2021.

According to the agency, this highway is another road infrastructure facility in Azerbaijan's Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions. It will facilitate the socio-economic development of the country's liberated lands.

The highway, 64.8 kilometers long and 15 meters wide, will consist of four traffic lanes. The width of the road shoulders in both directions will be 3.75 meters, while the width of the roadbed – 26.5 meters. Along the highway of the first technical category, according to the project, a retaining wall 380 meters long is being built.

Currently, work is underway to remove unsuitable soil, expand, and build a new roadbed 26.5 meters wide. The construction of the roadbed on the 59.3-64.8 km section of the highway is already being completed.

In accordance with the project, construction of culverts, water crossings, as well as reserve crossings intended for communication lines is underway.

Besides, the construction of four road bridges in 0.2, 5.7, 37 and 63 km sections of the road envisioned by the project continues. Work is underway to install piles, concreting and installing props.

The construction work is being carried out by the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads in accordance with the requirements of building codes and regulations. To complete the construction in accordance with the schedule by the end of 2023, the necessary amount of labor and equipment has been attracted to the territory.

The Aghdam-Fuzuli highway passes through the territory of the Aghdam, Aghjabadi and Fuzuli districts. The construction of the road will provide comfortable travel from Barda to Aghdam and Fuzuli, as well as in the opposite direction, and will contribute to the socio-economic development of the region.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz