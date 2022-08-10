Azerbaijan assigns lump-sum compensation to disabled first Karabakh war veterans

10 August 2022 13:37 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan has assigned one-time compensation to disabled first Karabakh war veterans, Azernews reports, citing the Labor and Social Protection Ministry.

Another 700 people, who were injured in the first Karabakh war and whose information is stored in computer systems have been proactively awarded lump-sum compensation.

The amounts have been deposited into their bank accounts, and they have been notified through SMS.

Citizens, who have not been assigned a one-time payment due to a lack of information in electronic systems and relevant archives about injuries sustained during military service prior to August 2, 1997, must submit the relevant documents via the link: https://sosial.gov.az/post 576347.

