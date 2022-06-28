Azerbaijani mine action agency defuses over 200 mines, munitions in liberated lands [PHOTO]

28 June 2022 16:03 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) has defused over 200 mines and unexploded ordnances in the liberated territories on June 20-25, Azernews reports, citing the agency.

During the demining operations, the agency discovered 25 anti-personnel, 31 anti-tank mines, and 147 unexploded ordnances in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan regions, the report added.

A 774-ha-area was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances during the reporting period.

Furthermore, ANAMA carries out relevant actions in clearing the liberated territories, as well as other areas affected by war and military operations from mines and unexploded ordnances.

The agency is also taking the necessary measures to strengthen the material and technical base in order to expand the scope of operations to clear the former occupied territories of mines and unexploded ordnances.

The Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) has set up a new mobile field camp for deminers in liberated Zangilan region, Azernews reports.

The project has been carried out under a relevant order by the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, the report added.

Chief of Staff of the Cabinet of Ministers Rufat Mammadov, ANAMA Chairman Vugar Suleymanov, Special Representative of Azerbaijani President in Zangilan region Vahid Hajiyev, and other authorities attended the opening ceremony.

They got acquainted with the camp, which will serve ANAMA staff involved in demining operations in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur.

Equipped with all the necessary facilities and modern equipment for operational, administrative and service staff, the mobile field camp consists of containers of different sizes for dormitories, bathrooms, toilets, canteens, laundries, warehouses, offices and medical centers.

There are also special places for the repair of equipment and vehicles. In addition, the camp has been provided with a football-volleyball court and sports equipment for the staff to spend their free time effectively.

It should be noted that the mobile field camp, consisting of containers, has the advantage of being transported to another area, depending on the direction of demining operations.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz