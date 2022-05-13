The opening of the 5th "Kharibulbul" International Folklore Festival took place in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, on May 12.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening of the festival.

Before the end of the gala concert, a video clip of the national leader of Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev, saying 'Azerbaijan will not cede an inch of its land' was played. President Ilham Aliyev was touched by the leader's voice.

---

