By Trend

Azerbaijani diaspora fully supports the policy pursued by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and all his actions, representative of the Azerbaijani diaspora in Germany Yusif Tahmazov told Trend on the sidelines of the 5th Congress of World Azerbaijanis in Shusha city on April 22.

"President Ilham Aliyev noted in his speech that Azerbaijanis living abroad are the force which can influence on the political actions of other states," Tahmazov said.

He noted that the congress in Shusha is a top-level event which is necessary for all the Azerbaijani people, especially the youth.

"Our youth living abroad should be brought up in the spirit of internationalism, and love for their Motherland. In this regard, such events are also of great importance," Tahmazov said.

He also expressed joy of returning to his native Shusha, after more than 30 years.

---

